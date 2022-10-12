COMMUTERS have had their travels disrupted this morning after engineering works failed to finish on time, resulting in the cancellation of trains.

Greater Anglia cancelled its 7.44am service from Clacton to Colchester earlier today in response to works running over schedule.

The train operating company also terminated its 6.02am service from London Liverpool Street at Colchester instead of Clacton for the same reason.

As a result, commuters had to wait for alternative services in order to get to Hythe, Wivenhoe, Alresford Essex, Great Bentley, Weeley, Thorpe-Le-Soken and Clacton.