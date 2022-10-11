A MAN has denied a charge of attempted murder following a serious assault outside a nightlife hotspot in Essex.
Officers were called to Market Place in Braintree at about 11.30pm on Friday, September 9, following reports of a man being seriously injured outside of The Lounge Bar.
Both officers and paramedics attended the scene before a 53-year-old man was arrested.
Another man, in his 20s, was treated for serious life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital as a result of the injuries and has since been discharged.
Geoffrey Ryan, 53, of Kiln Way, Braintree was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and racially aggravated public order.
He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday, October 10, via video link where he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and racially aggravated public order.
Ryan pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
A trial has been set at Chelmsford Crown Court for 20 February 2023.
