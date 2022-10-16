A ROAD and information panel in a new housing development is set to be named after an RAF bomber command veteran who lived in the area until his death in 2019, aged 94.

Peter Potter’s Way will be unveiled in the Hunters Chase housing development in Elmstead Market, overseen by Hills Residential.

Mr Potter served during the Second World War in the same squadron as the seven-man Lancaster bomber crew which crashed near a site which is now Severalls Industrial Estate.

Mr Potter was born and bred in Essex, in Stanford-le-Hope in 1925 and then moving to Fingringhoe where his father was a farmer.

Awarded France’s highest accolade, the Legion D’Honneur in 2017 for his part in liberating France, Mr Potter was just 17 when he lied about how old he was and signed up to the RAF as a warrant officer in 1943.

He miraculously survived 33 missions, only being injured once despite being in one of the most vulnerable position as a rear gunner and went on to live a full and varied life - most importantly giving back to the communities he risked his life for.

Chris Stanfield organised the memorial service for the seven veterans and is heavily involved in the road naming project.

He said: “The road itself for Peter is only a small one with just a few homes but at least it will be something to remember him by.

“It is near Lancaster Way which is another Second World War connection relating to the type of aircraft he mostly flew in.”

The unveiling of the road will consist of family, friends and others who knew Peter sharing a few memories before some RAF flags draped over the road signs and panels will be removed.

Sir Bob Russell, High Steward of Colchester is expected to attend and take part in the dedication as he knew Mr Potter quite well, it was Sir Bob's idea to approach Hills Residential about the information panel.

Chris added: “We are now waiting for the information panel to be installed. When this has been completed we can work out a date and time for the dedication.

“This will probably be held on a Saturday morning at 11am which will give home owners on the new development a chance to come along.

“Nearer to the dedication we will carry out a leaflet drop advising residents of this.”

Chris’s friend Lofty Tolhurst also helped design the information panel and chose the wording to go on it.

Stephen Williams, director of Hills Residential worked on the panel and sponsored it, Nina Underwood of Tendring Council’s road naming department, produced the name of Peter’s road as well as Lancaster Way.

Chris added: “The panel itself will feature an image of Peter’s wartime Lancaster bomber.

“The image is taken from a painting of his aircraft that hung in his Elmstead bungalow for years.”

The date and time of the dedication will be announced when details are finalised.