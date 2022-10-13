A GARDEN centre is set to host a quiz night to raise funds for an environmental charity.

Parker’s Garden Centre in Kirby Cross, Frinton will host the event with prizes to be won and light refreshments available on the night.

The garden centre is encouraging teams to register for the night, teams can be made up of two to eight players and advance bookings are required.

Tickets cost £5 per entrant and have limited availability, the event will take place on Friday, November 18.

For more information and to book your place call 01255 674838 (option one), speak to a staff member in store or book online bit.ly/3T9tjz8.