AN art studio has opened its doors to act as a collection point for donations as part of a winter warmers campaign.

Watershed Studio in St Clere’s Hall Lane, St Osyth, is supporting the campaign run by Les Nicoll of the North Essex Support Team.

The annual campaign will see winter coats, shoes, gloves and any other winter-appropriate clothing handed out to residents in need this winter.

A spokeswoman for Watershed Studio said: “The campaign lasts until mid to late October and the team will be sorting and putting these items on racks and tables in Harwich, Clacton and Colchester pop up shops.

“People will be invited to visit, browse and take away as much as they need free of charge.

“There are collection points all over the district but we at Watershed have offered to collect for the St Osyth area.

“If you can help please do bring your donations down to the studio and leave them on the table under the big porch in the dry.”

Additionally, the winter warmers team will be at Dovercourt Fire Station on Sunday, October 16 from 10am to 4pm and Monday, October 17 from 9am to 3pm.

The North Essex Support Team is also looking for volunteers to help with sorting among other responsibilities, for more information contact Les Nicoll through facebook.com/les.nicoll.3/.