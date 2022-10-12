A FAMILY had the holiday from hell after the caravan they were staying in was ransacked by crooks who stole vital medication and sentimental items.

Kirstie Ann Casson, 32, visited Clacton earlier this month, staying at The Orchards Holiday Park, in Point Clear, with her husband Tony and two-year-old son Hunter.

The Basildon family had booked the seven-night stay in the seaside town to celebrate her mum’s 50th birthday, alongside a large party of other travelling relatives.

On just day two of what was meant to be a joyous trip, however, the trio returned to their caravan following a visit Clacton Pier to find it had been broken into.

Newsquest

“When we realised what had happened we felt immediately sick and I was just in such a state of panic and shock,” said Kirstie, who suffers with severe anxiety.

“My main worry was for my medication and my son’s Amazon Fire Kids tablet and his medication - he is autistic so has very little understanding.

“Even though a lot of electronics were stolen and jewellery, my first concern was the medication and getting hold of more.

“Everything's replaceable but this feeling is horrific. Watching my son struggle so much because of some scumbag is just infuriating beyond words.”

During the break-in, which occurred between 10.30am and 12.30pm on October 4, the thieves also pinched an iPad, Pandora jewellery, a Kindle, and GHD hair straighteners.

They even stole toiletries, clothing, and food the family has purchased for the holiday, which all had to be replaced, as well as Kirstie’s purse.

Kirstie said: “The day it happened we were moved caravans but we were so shocked how casually it was all handled.

“It took us almost four hours to pack everything and move.

“Then we spent the whole day on the Wednesday buying essentials that were stolen including replacing my son’s tablet – his time on there is a huge part of his routine.

“We only stayed because we had loads of family who had rented their own caravans for the weekend and we didn't want to let everyone down.”

Bosses at Haven Holidays, which runs The Orchards Holiday Park, have now responded to Kirstie's concerns.

A spokesman said: "The safety and security of our guests and owners is our number one priority and we are assisting the local authorities with their investigation.”

Essex Police are investigating.