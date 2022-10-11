A POST office in Clacton has been sold after more than 30 years of ownership.

Bockings Elm Post Office, in St John’s Road, had been run by Dilip Sudra for decades, but is now set to change hands.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co said the previous owners are now looking to retire, having successfully run the business for 30 years.

Lewis Last, retail business agent at the firm, said: “I am really pleased for our vendors here after becoming an integral part of the local community and trading the store successfully for so many years and wish them all the best in retirement.”

“There are exciting times ahead for the store too with an experienced retailer coming in.

“I can’t wait to check in and see how they have built on this established business.”

Bockings Elm Post Office, Clacton. Picture: Christie & Co

Mr Sudra spoke to the Gazette following a “shocking” armed robbery in January 2008, during which a man snatched hundreds of pounds and threatened a female shop worker with a handgun.

He said: "The staff member asked what he was doing and he pulled out the gun, so obviously you can't argue with that.

"I'm shocked. I have been here 27 years and nothing like this has ever happened before."

The post office was sold for an undisclosed price.