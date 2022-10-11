Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Bonnie

Bonnie (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Not stated

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - Tan, white and black

Bonnie came into the care of the Danaher Animal Home from another kennels where she was found as a stray.

She is described as a "sensitive character" who is not enjoying kennel life so is looking for a foster home with a view to adopt as soon as possible.

Bonnie loves the outdoors and companionship from people, playing games and snoozing away with her owner.

It would probably be best for Bonnie to find experienced owners who have had rescue dogs before and can give her the time she needs to settle in and manage her habits she's picked up in kennels.

If you want to adopt Bonnie you can view their full profile here.

Duchess

Duchess (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old (approx.)

Breed - Foxhound

Colour - Tan

Duchess is described as a "sweet and affectionate" dog who has flourished in the RSPCA's care and is now looking for a her of her own.

It is likely that Duchess has not lived in a home before so will need time and patience to get used to many new things including housetraining, wearing a lead and the many sounds and smells that home life brings.

She is sharing space in a kennel with other dogs well so could live with another dog at home or equally thrive as a single dog.

If you want to adopt Duchess you can view their full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.

Lavender and Pickle

Lavender and Pickle (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Between 0-3 months (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Lavender and Pickle are two kittens who have both faced some upheavel recently and are looking for a new home together.

Pickle was found shivering and in a poor state in someone's hallway, but has recovered since after treatment at the RSPCA hospital.

Meanwhile, Lavender's owner was unfortunately no longer able to look after her and so she ended up in the care of the RSPCA also.

The RSPCA described Lavender and Pickle as "friendly kittens who enjoy the company of people and of other cats" and hope to rehome them together.

If you want to adopt Lavender and Pickle you can see their full profile here.