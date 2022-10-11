THERE will be major disruption to weekend trains as worn-out tracks are replaced on the Clacton and Walton branch lines.

Network Rail will start on "essential" works on Sunday, October 16, and will continue on the weekends of October 22/23, November 19/20 and on Sunday, November 27.

Works will also take place on the Harwich branch line on November 5/6.

The firm said the works are "essential" to prevent issues that cause delays.

It said that just like road surfaces, track wears out from constant use and eventually a full replacement is required.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We are always working to drive down delays for our passengers.

"Replacing worn-out track on the branch lines will prevent delays caused by track issues and boost reliability for passengers using these lines.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, added: “This improvement work will help make services more punctual along the Clacton and Walton lines.

"Our new trains are running on these routes and this engineering work will help provide a more reliable service.

“A rail replacement bus service will run while the work takes place, so customers can complete their journeys.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work is carried out.”

Passengers should check before they travel at nationalrail.co.uk.