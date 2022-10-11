A STAR-STUDDED comedy show described as “hilarious and heart-warming” is set to be staged at a seaside entertainment venue.

Mum’s The Word, from Red Entertainment, will be performed at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on October 22.

Written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams, the witty show comprises of a series of sketches.

They each navigate the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood, with three mums sharing stories too embarrassing and personal for even their closest friends.

The rollercoaster comedy’s talented cast consists of EastEnders’ Gemma Bissix, Sarah Dearlove from Housewives on Holiday, and rising star Amy Ambrose.

A spokesman for the event said: “The mother of all shows, the stuff nobody tells you about parenthood… until it’s too late.

“Whether it’s leaving the house without your bra, crying in the supermarket aisles for no reason, or secretly thinking you had given birth to E.T.

“You won’t feel alone when listening to these women portray the beauty of bringing new life into the world… or forgetting where they left it.

“A seriously funny evening, no subject is taboo or thought too private. What these women can’t teach you about motherhood isn’t worth knowing.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm show cost £26, or £24 for groups of six or more, and can be purchased by visiting westcliffclacton.co.uk.