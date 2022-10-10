A PET dog has been rescued by search and rescue crews after falling down Walton's Naze cliffs.

Bonnie, the one-year-old Shih Tzu, was out walking with her owner when she slipped and fell at about 1.45pm on Monday, October 10.

The beloved pet was perched about ten metres down the cliff face of a 50-metre-high section of the famous cliffs.

rews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Urban Search and Rescue team, based in Lexden, got to the scene and due to the distance and uneveness of the cliff, set up their specialist ropes to rescue the dog.

Saved - Bonnie, the one-year-old Shih Tzu, was rescued from Walton's Naze cliffs by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Urban Search and Rescue team. Picture: ECFRS

The team, which was supported by firefighters from Clacton, managed to rescue Bonnie by 3pm.

Station manager Nick Singleton said: "We are so pleased that Bonnie has been rescued safe and sound.

"Our USAR team did a great job at rescuing her from the precarious position she got herself into.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners of the dangers of having dogs off their lead near to cliffs like these.

"We would really recommend you keep your dog on their lead and well away from anywhere they could easily fall or get into danger."