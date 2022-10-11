A FLEEING bystander "lost a shoe" after a dangerous driver sped the wrong way down a one-way street before carrying out a handbrake turn onto the pavement.

Marcus Bolton, 29, scattered pedestrians, including children, as he mounted his Volkswagen Caddy onto the pavement outside his ex-partner's address in Clacton.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard his "turbulent" relationship with his former partner had ended earlier this year, but in May he decided to visit her home armed with a hammer.

Recorder Edward Renvoize said: "You drove the wrong way up a one-way street at speed, leading to her address.

"You then handbrake turned onto the pavement.

"I've now watched the CCTV, you nearly hit some of those individuals who were walking on the pavement.

"It's extreme good fortune that you did not injure anyone by driving in that frankly appalling manner.

"The people had to run away, one of them apparently lost their shoe during it."

The judge said one bystander looked on, adding: "He can't quite believe what he's seeing."

"If that wasn't bad enough, you then got out of the car," he added.

"You began to smash the communal door to [the victim's] property using a hammer, then kicking at it.

"That caused a significant degree of damage."

Bolton, of Holland Road, Clacton, handed himself in at Clacton Police Station.

After he was confined to a cell, he threw food over the walls, mirror and CCTV camera, before urinating on the wall.

Mr Renvoize said: "You were aggressive and abusive towards officers, in fact you were aggressive and abusive towards anyone who would listen."

The court heard he was suffering with significant mental health issues.

Bolton also faced sentence for a separate incident in March this year, when he visited his former partner's home following an argument.

The court was told an "altercation" followed, with Bolton throwing water over his ex and the glass into the sink, damaging a number of plates.

He admitted common assault, dangerous driving and three counts of criminal damage.

Bolton was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with conditions to complete mental health treatment and rehabilitation activity requirements.

He was ordered to comply with a five-year restraining order.