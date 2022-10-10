CLACTON Musical Theatre will be entertaining the whole family with a new take on a classic tale.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be staged at the Westcliff Theatre, in Tower Road, from January 26 to 29, 2023. 

The new production has been inspired by a script written by Joe Meloy.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased online at westcliffclacton.co.uk.