COMMUNITY support groups and councils have set out plans to support residents who will struggle to pay for their heating this winter.

Essex County Council will inject £17million of government cash into the community to help households pay for insulation and other energy saving improvements at home.

They will also provide places for warmth over the coming months and a grant scheme will help groups fund activities.

Louise McKinlay, Essex county councillor responsible for community, equality, partnerships and performance: “We know people across the country are struggling and many are really worried about how they are going to cope with the rise in the cost of living.

“We understand the challenges many are faced with, and tackling this crisis is a key priority for us, so people have access to the food, heating and essential items they need.”

CVS Tendring will host its winter warmers action day in Jaywick Resource Centre in which it will direct residents to warm hubs in the area, information on grants available, support for families with children and support for elderly residents on October 18.

The group will go from door to door in Jaywick today to deliver information leaflets and talk to residents about keeping warm this winter, CVS Tendring will do the same on the day of the event.

Lee Knight, resilience officer at CVS Tendring, said: “We will also be running winter warmer collection points, positioned in 22 locations across Tendring which will offer winter warmer bags, smoke alarm replacements and other helpful items.

“In terms of warm hubs, we are also looking into that and are currently compiling a list of warm hubs already operating in the area.”

Les Nicoll of the North Essex Support Team will host a winter warmers event in Harwich in which residents will be given coats, jumpers, trousers and more clothes free of charge on October 16.

For more information on services provided in Essex during winter visit bit.ly/3eqlwy5.