AN "exciting" new dinosaur attraction is heading to Clacton Pier to replace the 40-year-old Seaquarium.

The bespoke facility will involve a walk-through Jurassic-themed area leading into a 4D virtual reality cinema.

It will include motion seats, 3D glasses, water-squirters, wind and lighting to make it a fully-immersive experience.

Animatronic dinosaurs will also feature as part of the walk-through which will be developed mainly by the pier’s own in-house team.

The cinema is being provided by Simworx, one of the world's top suppliers of motion simulation technology.

It has worked with the biggest names in theme park and entertainment such as Universal and Merlin.

Roarsome - A new dinosaur attraction in coming to Clacton Pier. Picture: Simworx

Pier director Billy Ball said the aim is to have the attraction ready by Easter.

“Work will begin as soon as we have closed the seaquarium at the end of the month and rehomed all the fish and sea life,” he said.

“We will then start to deconstruct and remove all the exhibits and tanks ready to move forward.

“It is always difficult to say exactly how long a project will take and it will depend on any other demands that come along.

"But we are anticipating having it ready for Easter 2023 provided everything goes to plan.”

Mr Ball said cinema element will be flexible and will allow various content to be shown, including Halloween content in October or a Christmas package in December.

The pier will also be able to use it for staff inductions when needed.

Mr Ball said it is something completely different and will appeal to a wide range of ages, especially children.

Bosses at the pier have taken the decision to close the seaquarium due to new higher standards being brought in and rising costs.

It meant either making a significant investment to upgrade the attraction which was introduced in the 1980s or shut it down and come up with something different for the space.

Talks have already taken place to rehome the sea life and that will be done in line with all the correct procedures.

“We are hoping that they will all go to one sea life centre, rather than split up,” added Mr Ball.