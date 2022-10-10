A HARWICH-based food company is launching a new art competition for schoolchildren to celebrate Diwali.

Leading UK rice brand Laila, which is part of Surya Foods, is inviting schools and playgroups across the county to take part in a rangoli art competition for a chance to win goodies for their school.

Prizes include annual elephant adoption with wildlife charity Born Free.

The competition is part of a major campaign by Laila to raise awareness of Diwali, also known as the 'festival of lights', which is celebrated by the Sikh, Hindu and Jain faiths on October 24.

As part of the campaign, Laila is gifting thousands of its Diwali chocolate elephants and soft toys to children's hospitals and hospices, including Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.

Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai said: "We are on a mission to light up the faces of little ones around the country this Diwali."

Rangoli art is created on the floors at the entrance of a property to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into homes and bring good luck.

To take part, create a beautiful, symmetrical image to brighten up a playground before tagging @LailaFoods on Facebook or @Laila.foods on Instagram.