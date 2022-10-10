A LONG-RUNNING family jewellers is closing down, as its dedicated owners look to revel in a well-earned retirement.

Linda Bruce Designs, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, will shut its doors for the final time next April after 25 years of business.

The shop is the pride and joy of married couple Linda and John Bruce, who have now decided to call it a day.

Battery and strap replacement services, however, as well as some small repairs, will still be available at the Spinning Strawberry toy shop next door.