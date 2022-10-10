A MAIN road has been blocked with traffic queueing after a collision.

The A12 Colchester-bound has one lane blocked between Junction 19 for Boreham and Junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.

This is following reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

One of the vehicles has overturned and police are in attendance.

There are currently long queues back for about five miles, back to Junction 17 at Howe Green/A130.