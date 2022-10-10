TOWN Hall bosses claim they’ll be able to weather the coming financial storm … but warned the Government there’s no more “fat” left to trim in the budget.

Tendring Council is “in a strong position” to respond to the longer-term economic situation, a meeting of the authority’s cabinet heard on Friday.

Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader, said every local authority across the country would be dealing with similar matters.

“Thanks to our very careful financial management we are able to weather the storm in the short term, and we’re in a strong position to respond in the medium-term, this means we can take time to react and make well-informed decisions,” he said.

“Although the future looks difficult, we can find sustainable answers. All officers have been asked to look at spending and reflect upon priorities, and we are looking to protect frontline services as much as possible.”

A report set out some of the cost pressures faced by the council, including an estimated rise in energy costs of more than £250,000.

Ian Davidson, the council’s chief executive, told the meeting there was “no fat in our budgets” as some local government press reports had suggested.

“The financial position is concerning and there will be difficult decisions to make,” he said.