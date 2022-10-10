CAMERA club members took beautiful pictures of Hunter’s Moon overnight which provided a great spectacle for residents to enjoy.

The name Hunter’s Moon is derived from October being the month when game was traditionally hunted having been fattened ahead of winter.

The moon rose at 6.28pm on Sunday, October 9, reached peak illumination at 9.54pm and set at 7.43am this morning.

Photographers from north and mid Essex snapped pics of the full moon in Colchester, Clacton, Walton, Dovercourt and Maldon.

As always, we readily welcome any submissions via our Colchester Gazette and Mid Essex Camera Club Facebook pages, a great way to share your work with others.