TWO people have been charged in connection with a series of robberies and attempted robberies in Clacton this week.

The offences occurred between Sunday, October 2, and Thursday, October 6, where multiple victims were approached at areas in Clacton including at Pier Avenue.

Following enquiries, two suspects were quickly identified and arrested whilst in Magic City Amusements.

Joshua McCorquodale, 18, of London has since been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help with this investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us to assist whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“We are particularly looking to speak to a member of the public, who we believe witnessed one of the robberies at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 5, outside Buzz Bingo.

“This member of the public helped one of the victims following the offence and was wearing medical scrubs.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please contact police quoting incident number 42/MZ/20213/22.

You can use the live chat service on essex.police.uk/ available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively, call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers through its website or by calling 0800 555 111, in an emergency always call 999.