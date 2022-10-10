A MAN and woman accused of stealing milk and damaging two shops in central London on Friday have been charged and are to appear in court.
Stephen Bone, 40, of Clacton, and Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, of Islington, were both charged in the early hours of Sunday with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.
The counts of theft relate to milk allegedly taken from the shops and used in the acts of criminal damage.
They were both arrested in Green Park, central London, on Saturday.
Bone remains in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, October 10.
Fernandes Pontes was bailed and will appear at the same court on November 7.
This incident comes after environmental activists from Animal Rebellion rallied in central London over the weekend, with some emptying milk in shops and on the streets to protest against a “food system built on the exploitation of animals”.
If you are a witness to or have any information on theft and property damage cases, you can submit an online report on essex.police.uk/ using the live chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am-9pm.
Alternatively you can call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website, in an emergency always call 999.
