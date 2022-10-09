SEVERAL closures are coming to roads in mid and north Essex.

Rainsborowe Road will be closing from its junction with Layer Road in a north-westerly then north-easterly direction.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footways and cycleway works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Work begins on October 31 for eight days.

Elsewhere in Colchester, Turner Road will be closing for two days.

It is closing a point southeast of its junction with Mill Road in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 3 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Another road is set to close for nearly two weeks.

Burnt Dick Hill in Boxted will be closed from its junction with Horkesley Hill to its junction with Church Road

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 17 for 12 days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In the Maldon district, both a road and footpath are set to shut.

Footpath 5 in Tollesbury is closing from its junction with Footpath 16 northwards to its junction with Footpath 18.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 7 and will last until December 23.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce whilst works are undertaken.

Lea Lane in Little Braxted will be closing from a point northwest of its junction with Old School Lane in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on October 31 for just one day.

This is due to overhead cabling works undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Four roads in and around Halstead are set to be disrupted due to work being done by Anglian Water.

Firstly, on October 17 Catley Road in White Colne will close for three days.

It will shut from its junction with Bures Road in a north westerly direction.

Following this, both of Oak Road, in Halstead, and School Road, in Little Yeldham, will be closing on November 2 for three days.

Oak Road will be closed from a point northwest of its junction with Letches Lane in a north westerly direction.

School Road is closing from a point northeast of its junction with Hydewood Road in a north easterly direction.

Lastly, Tilbury Road, in Great Yeldham, will close from its junction with Mill Lane in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 7 for three days.

Deanery Hill in Braintree is closing west from its junction with Church Lane for more than two weeks.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 2 for 15 days while mains reinforcement works are undertaken by Cadent.