A BUS company has announced a set of diversions and a road closure that will affect its services in the coming weeks.
Hedingham and Chambers have announced that starting Monday, October 10, and ending Friday, October 28, several routes will change due to road closures.
The 6 bus route from Point Clear to Clacton serving St Osyth will be diverted as it will be unable to use Clacton Road because of the road closure, it will use Colchester Road instead.
A spokesman for Hedingham Chambers said: “The 74 bus from Clacton to Colchester serving St Osyth and Wivnehoe is unable to serve St Osty as Clacton Road is closed.
“It will use the B1027 layby at the bottom of St Claris Road for Colchester, Clacton bound residents have been advised to use the gravel layby on Colchester Road. Sorry for any inconvenience cause by this.
The 101 bus route from Point Clear to Colne will drop off and collect from Colchester Road instead of Clacton Road.
For more information on Hedingham and Chambers bus service updates visit bit.ly/3SL8iLr.
