An Essex man who helped run a multi-million-pound fraud which claimed to refurbish properties along the Elizabeth Line has been jailed.

Abdul Mukith, 42, of Great Godfreys, Writtle, previously admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to launder.

At Southwark Crown Court today (October 7), he was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

He was also disqualified from being a company director for eight years following his release.

Mukith is one of five fraudsters who pocketed over £13 million through their company ‘Essex and London Properties Ltd.’, which falsely claimed to refurbish properties along the Elizabeth Line.

Together, they’ve been jailed for a total of 23 years.

Investigating officer for the case, Detective Constable Greig Avery, of our Serious Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is one of the largest cases of fraud we’ve investigated in Essex, with some of the most sophisticated tactics we’ve seen used to convince investors that the company was legitimate.

“Our teams of specialists have worked tirelessly on this case for the past five years, identifying more than 800 people who were cheated by the company.

“I’m extremely proud that we’ve been able to get justice for them and ensure the men responsible spend a significant time behind bars.

“Nobody should fear losing their hard-earned money to fraudsters and if you or someone you know may have been a victim, please report it.”