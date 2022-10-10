A RESTAURANT will once again cater to its older patrons by offering a Christmas meal with other festivities.

The annual Just Older Youths (JOY) Christmas meal will be held at The Rose and Crown pub in Thorpe.

Residents aged over 65 in Thorpe are encouraged to attend the meal and make new friends in the process.

A spokesman for The Rose and Crown restaurant said: “Once again the Christmas season is almost upon us far quicker than we remember doing it last year.

“Hopefully for the majority of people this will mean joyful encounters with family and friends not sene in some time.

“It is once again time to get those glad-rags out and come and enjoy the companionship and festivities of the JOY Christmas meal.

“The JOY committee would like to see as many new and previous members attend as possible, do not miss out.”

This year, there are limited spaces available and only pre-booked reservations will be accepted and must be received by December 5 at the latest.

For more information on the dinner and to book your place call Janet Westfallen, JOY secretary, on 01255 861014.