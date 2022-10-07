PLANS to use sheltered housing in Tendring to support patients leaving hospital and free up hospital beds has been given the go-ahead by council bosses.

The initiative, funded by Essex County Council, will see otherwise-empty Tendring Council sheltered accommodation use to temporarily home people coming out of hospital care.

The district council said it will help to reduce pressure on adult social care and hospital wards by providing accommodation for patients who are medically cleared for discharge, but who cannot return home for other reasons.

This could include unsuitability of their home, such as being on the first floor or due to issues with disrepair, and the 12-week period allows time for those issues to be resolved.

The three-year agreement, funded by the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, will see a further two sheltered flats at Kate Daniels House in Weeley used for the scheme – bringing the total to six.

Paul Honeywood, the district council's cabinet member for housing, said the scheme benefited everyone.

“This initiative puts our empty properties to good use and guarantees us an income, helps relieve pressure on our hospitals and social care services and, most importantly, will improve the lives of people who go through it as they can have their own space and not go into residential care," he said.

“It is also more effective use of public funds, with the pilot saving Essex County Council an estimated £39,570, helping taxpayers’ money go further and support more people.”

John Spence, the county council's cabinet member for adult social care and Health, added: “The financial saving is welcome, but far more important is the extra capacity this will add to the system and, therefore, the greater opportunity for people to have a pathway back to independent living in their own home.”

The pilot scheme saw an amputee use the temporary accommodation while adaptations were made to their own home.

Laura Taylor Green, director of the care alliance, said: “This time of the year is always an extremely busy time for our frontline health and care services – so this extra capacity is a welcome move."