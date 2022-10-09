Starting school is a big milestone for any child and their parents.
To mark the occasion the Gazette has put together a 32 page picture special.
The supplement will be in the Gazette on Tuesday (October 11).
In total, the section includes pictures from more than 90 schools from across north Essex taking part.
If you want to get a copy visit your local newsagent or shop or call our team on 0800 9530227.
Here is a list of all the schools taking part:
- Hamilton Primary School
- Lexden Primary School
- Myland Community Primary School
- Old Heath Community Primary School
- St John's Green Primary School - Town Site
- King's Ford Infant School and Nursery
- Messing Primary School
- Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School
- Langham Primary School
- Alresford Primary School
- Great Bentley Primary School
- Monkwick Infant School and Nursery
- Gosbecks Primary School
- Prettygate Infant School
- Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
- Montgomery Infant School and Nursery, Colchester
- Home Farm Primary School
- Broomgrove Infant School
- Milldene Primary School
- Friars Grove Primary School
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Baynards Primary School
- Unity Primary Academy
- Cherry Tree Academy
- St James' Church of England Primary School
- St Michael's Primary School and Nursery, Colchester
- Roach Vale Primary School
- Highwoods Community Primary School
- Chappel Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
- Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Great Tey Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St Andrew's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Marks Tey
- Tiptree, St Luke's Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
- Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
- Ardleigh St Mary's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St George's Church of England Primary School, Great Bromley
- Parsons Heath Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
- The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
- Queen Boudica Primary School
- Elmstead Primary School
- Mersea Island School
- Brinkley Grove Primary School
- Lakelands Primary School
- Camulos Academy
- Braiswick Primary School
- Holmwood House School
- Gosfield Community Primary School
- Richard de Clare Community Academy
- Beckers Green Primary School
- Ridgewell Church of England Primary School
- Feering Church of England Primary School
- Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
- Chipping Hill Primary School
- Tollesbury School
- Wentworth Primary School
- John Ray Infant School
- Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School
- Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
- St Margaret's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School Toppesfield
- All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Maldon
- Kelvedon St Mary's Church of England Primary Academy
- White Notley Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School Pebmarsh
- St Michael's Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Braintree
- Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, Braintree
- Howbridge Infant School
- Maldon Court Preparatory School
- St Margaret's Preparatory School
- Hamford Primary Academy
- White Hall Academy
- Oakwood Infant & Nursery School
- Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
- Bradfield Primary School
- Tendring Primary School
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School
- St Clare's Catholic Primary School
- Kirby Primary Academy
- Burrsville Infant Academy
- Highfields Primary School
- St Andrew's CE Primary School
- St Osyth Church of England Primary School
- Holland Park Primary School
- Spring Meadow Primary and 'School House' Nursery
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
- Two Village Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich
- All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
- Rolph Church of England Primary School and Nursery
- Holland Haven Primary School
- Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery
- St Philomena's School
