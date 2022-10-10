FOR a limited time, shoppers in select Tesco stores across the UK will be given the chance to take part in a lucky dip.

The lucky dip is to find specially created gold versions of the supermarkets iconic blue voting token worth £1 million in grants to different causes.

Finders will then be able to choose which of three good causes in Tesco Maldon Extra and Thorpe Express stores current vote will receive a £10,000 golden grant, while receiving a participatory Tesco voucher.

Ella Toone, England international footballer, has teamed up with Tesco to launch the golden grants.

She said: “I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that local groups do and how they support their communities.

“It’s more important than ever that they get the vital funding they need through projects like Tesco Community Grants, so they can continue making such a huge difference to so many people.”

The £1million donation marks £100 million in Community Grants being given to more than 50,000 good causes since they were launched in 2016.

Good causes that have benefited include breakfast clubs, food banks, Meals on Wheels, playgrounds and green spaces, parks and green spaces, counselling and support services for young people and children’s sports teams.

With many small, often volunteer-run groups facing rising costs, Community Grants are vital at the moment to help them keep going. The current cost of living crisis is also seeing many groups starting to offer hot meals or warm spaces in addition to their usual services.

Jason Tarry, CEO of Tesco, said: “We have never donated to so many communities in just a single day as £10,000 can make a huge difference to local groups and help them weather the current rises in costs.

“We’re giving customers who visit the stores taking part a chance to make help a good cause that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Tesco shoppers in Thorpe and Maldon can take part in the lucky dip on Saturday, October 15, between noon and 1pm.