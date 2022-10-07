VISITORS to a new adventure park in Alresford have the chance to do their bit for charity.

Wyvernwood opened in July and is set within 20 acres of north Essex countryside.

Families can enjoy activities including searching for missing treasure, venturing into a goblin’s lair and taking on the maize maze.

By throwing loose change into the park’s magic wishing well, they also have a chance to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

EACH is Wyvernwood’s charity partner for this year and next and, in addition to funds raised from the well, which spouts bubbles every hour, a sibling day is taking place on October 27.

It will be for brothers and sisters who are either bereaved or have a sister receiving care at The Treehouse, in Ipswich.

Wyvernwood’s experiences director Nick White said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with EACH.

“We had a brainstorm about what charity we wanted to support and, after a discussion, it became a natural, perfect choice.

“It’s a fantastic cause and one we feel a real connection with.

“There’s some crossover and, as with the hospices, our park is a safe haven for children, young people and families.

“We’ve tried to create an immersive world that gives people of all ages the chance to escape the stresses of everyday life and we put an emphasis on mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re keen to show our support and every penny donated in our well goes directly to EACH.”

EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

The charity runs sibling days during the school holidays, for children aged five to 16.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming them,” said Wyvernwood marketing manager Luke Polley.

“It’ll be a perfect way to finish our first season and we hope they have lots of fun.”

EACH corporate fundraiser Billie Nugent said: “Wyvernwood is a fantastic new business and we’re so grateful for their support.

“It’s a place that clearly aligns and fits in with our charity, because the emphasis is on making memories and spending time outdoors.

Wyvernwood closes at the end of next month and will reopen in March 2023.