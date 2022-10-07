STIRRING sounds of music and sea shanties will be heard throughout the streets of a maritime town when a popular festival returns this weekend.

Artists from around the UK and Europe will take to the streets and venues of Harwich for the 16th annual shanty event, which will take place from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9.

The main acts this year include shanty band The Longest Johns, who have gained huge popularity online after performing at international folk festivals and on television, as well as Brasy from Poland, singing close harmonies, and Nordet from Lorient in Brittany, who will sing shanties and sea songs in French, Breton and English.

Festival spokesman Debbie Jones said: “We have a huge range of entertainment on offer at this musical celebration of Harwich’s rich maritime heritage.

”This year’s festival features 43 acts with artists travelling to Harwich to perform from the Netherlands, France, Germany and Poland and all over the UK.

“Entertainment takes place in local pubs and clubs, St Nicholas Church, the newly renovated Electric Palace, Harwich Museum, on the Ha’penny Pier and on the Thames barges Victor and Excelsior and there are many events at the Redoubt Napoleonic Fort.

“There will be concerts, singaround sessions, workshops, illustrated talks, guided walks, maritime crafts, street theatre and enactments and of the 202 events taking place this year 159 are free.”

The shanty festival has also been chosen for the installation ceremony of Harwich town’s new Time and Tide Bell by the Low Lighthouse’s Maritime Museum.

There will be a special Magic Lantern Show with a seafaring theme by Pepper’s Ghost at the Electric Palace and a special maritime set from poet Les Barker.

Well-loved local performers will also play a big part in the festival, as well as concerts, sing-a-round sessions, workshops, illustrated talks, maritime crafts and many events are free.

The Longest Johns will be performing at this year's Harwich Shanty Festival

A spokesman for the festival said: “We have an exciting programme of events at the Redoubt Napoleonic Fort, where shanty singers will be offering a variety of performances and taking advantage once more of the wonderful acoustics in this unique venue.

“As well as musical performances we have musket drills, cannon firing, skirmishes and sword displays with River Rogues Pirates and the King’s German Artillery on both the Saturday and Sunday and there will be a Living History Camp with The Queen’s own Buffs.

“Tony Johnson, the barber-surgeon will be giving an exhibition and gory demonstrations of his skill and the Inner State Theatre will present their Sunshine Variety Show at the Redoubt on Saturday and along the Quayside on Sunday with their sophisticated stupidity including the Great Deckchair Challenge.

There will be demonstrations of figurehead carving by Andy Peters and Ropeworks and Knot Crafts by Rachel Richards and face painting with Kerry Meadows.

Mike Smylie will demonstrate the art of smoking kippers and real ales will be on offer from Harwich Town Brewery as well as an artisan gin bar from East Coast Distillery.

The official opening of the festival will be on Ha’Penny Pier, Harwich Quay, by Jenny Tolhurst, the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, on Friday at 11.45am, with shanty singing starting at 12noon.

The popular Sea Shanty train from Manningtree to Harwich has been cancelled due to planned national rail strikes by the RMT Union.

Shanty festival organiser Pam Fitzgerald said: "It will have a big effect on the festival.

"Both trains were sold out, a lot of families had bought tickets and were coming from Manningtree and further afield and will be very disappointed.

"It's not just the shanty train, but a lot of people would have been coming to Harwich by train as they would have been able to have a drink as well.

"It's a real shame."

Car parking for the event will be available in the Trinity House car park at the end of West Street and there will also be a shanty bus to transport people around the town.

For full details of all events, acts and tickets go to harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.