A WILDLIFE charity has set up a virtual walking challenge that will see nature lovers walk 30km over the span of a week.

The Wildlife Trust, of which Essex Wildlife Trust is a part of, is set to launch the Big Wild Walk.

The charity would like to see at least 30 per cent of the Britain’s land and sea protected and connected for nature by 2030.

A spokesman for The Wildlife Trusts said: “We know how important this is to help tackle the climate and nature crisis, but we need your help to make it happen.

“Strap up your walking boots and join us for the big wild walk, our national fundraising event.”

The event will see participants walk 30km from Monday, October 24, to Sunday, October 30.

The walk can be done all in one day, in three days, seven days or walkers can set their own goal entirely.

It can be done solo or as part of a team and young children can try the hedgehog challenge at the same time, walking 3km which is the same distance a hedgehog can cover in one night.

Participants who raise more than £30 will receive an exclusive Big Wild Walk pin badge.

To register for the event visit bit.ly/3Me258g.