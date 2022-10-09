AN inquest into the death of a former rail worker is to explore if his job led to his death.
Essex Coroner’s Court heard 80-year-old George Simson died in Jaywick on September 19 this year.
Area Coroner Sonia Hayes said he had mesothelioma, a devastating cancer linked to asbestos, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
She added Mr Simson’s death could be “potentially linked to his employment”.
Ms Hayes stated a full inquest will be heard on a date to be confirmed.
