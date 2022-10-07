A FAMILY centred selfie and exercise competition is set to take place in support of women in sport.
CVS Tendring has launched the Time Together selfie competition in and throughout October, children are encouraged to snap a selfie with their mums.
This should be done whilst being active together, whether that’s on a run, walk or having fun during sports.
The winning entry will receive a £50 Love2shop voucher and the winner will be announced at the end of the month.
To enter send your selfies to becky.dowling@cvstendring.org.uk.
