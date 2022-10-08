A SECOND World War veteran has marked his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Maurice Barker was born on Monday, October 2, 1922 in Queens Street, Great Oakley.

He went to school in the village until the age of 14 and then became a telegram boy at Dovercourt Post Office, earning nine shillings or 45 pence a week.

During the Second World War, Mr Barker was called to serve, and his national service was in the Royal Air Force.

In 1943 he was posted overseas for more than three years in India and other parts of the Far East.

Mr Barker’s son Bob spoke on his father’s life including how he met his mother Joyce.

Bob said: “The first time dad met mum was on Christmas Day 1942 at a tea event arranged by the Soldier’s and Airmen’s Scripture Readers Association (SASRA).

“They were both serving for the RAF at St Athan, South Wales, a long way home for him. Mum was serving as part of the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).”

Mr and Mrs Barker’s relationship was long distance until after the war when he returned from overseas service, they married in 1947 in Cardiff.

The couple made their home in Dovercourt and went on to have three sons, Philip, Robert and David.

Mr Barker worked as a postman and had several other roles in the post office including post master at Halesworth before retiring in 1982 while working in Colchester.

The Barker’s celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 1997 before Mrs Barker’s death in 1998, Mr Barker has seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Bob added: “Dad’s Christian faith has been a constant throughout his life, he remains an active member at King’s Way Community Church, Dovercourt.

“Aged 81 he went on to marry Joy Rudd who has been a blessing to our family. They have enjoyed more than eighteen years of married life.

“Between them, the couple have 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.”

Mr Barker celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife Joy and in the company of friends and family.