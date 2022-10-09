A YOUNG entrepreneur has opened a shop catering to fans of a hit show and gaming series… including a global superstar.

Kieran Singleton, 22, of Harwich, has been a fan of Pokémon since he was a child and has opened a new business, GG Trading Cards and Collectibles in Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran’s new single Celestial is a collaboration with Pokémon which sees him featured in an animated music video created by the studio behind the popular series.

Sheeran also played the game when he was young and continues to be obsessed with the Japanese-created series.

Kieran said: “The culture behind Pokémon Go is well known, we have all seen fans walking the streets, searching for and catching Pokémon. You can also play in the comfort of your own home.

“The fact that Ed Sheeran has featured Pokémon in his latest release means anything could happen with the cards and collectibles.

“We stock cards that sell from anywhere between 30 pence to £850 and, globally, a card that was wanted by an extreme collector once sold for £6 million.”

Kieran opened the shop with his business partner, David, who is also a collector.

Pokémon is just one of the collectables stocked by the new shop at Stonham Barns Park. It also features Lego, Funko, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Harry Potter and other games and gaming memorabilia.

The shop stocks cards and collectables of all types to appeal to a wide variety of collectors. Star Wars is one of the most popular series that they sell.

Kieran sources many of his products from gaming exhibitions and shows, his girlfriend Terri Greaves also works in the shop.

She said: “Kieran is such a collectables enthusiast so if anyone can grow this business, he can.

“He has spent so much time sourcing the products that he’s an expert on most of the collections.

“Children and adults, alike, get so animated about the characters they can collect, it’s something to cheer people up when they need it.”

The shop is open six days a week, for more information visit bit.ly/3ymaYXx.