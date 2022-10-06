A TEENAGER was killed after sustaining a severe head injury after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop, an inquest has heard.

Talented footballer Chayse West, from Colchester, was rushed to Addenbrookes Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on the B1027 at Elmstead Market on September 18.

Tragically the 18-year-old, who played football for Alresford Colne Rangers, died two days later as a result of his injuries.

Essex Coroner’s Court heard Chayse was walking home at about 5am when he was hit by a vehicle near Keelars Lane which failed to stop afterwards.

It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform you of the devastating news of the loss of one of our player’s, Chayse West 😔



You will always be remembered Chayse 🙏🏼❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/sq82P6r0UJ — Alresford Colne Rangers FC (@AlresfordCRFC) September 21, 2022

Area Coroner Sonia Hayes said a post mortem examination determined the youngster had died as a result of a severe head injury.

Ms Hayes suspended the inquest until further notice to allow the ongoing police investigation to continue.

The amateur football community has rallied to offer their condolences to Chayse’s loved ones after his death.

In his honour, Alresford Colne Rangers held a minute’s silence in their next match at the club’s home ground in Ford Lane.

“We ask everyone respects and prays for his family and friends at this sad time,” the club tweeted.

“You will always be remembered Chayse.”

Colchester United Football Club also paid tribute to the teenager who had been a member of the club’s programmes as a youngster.

All at @AlresfordCRFC would like to thank @OfficialHarwich @E_SBorderLeague for agreeing to play yesterdays fixture at Ford Lane. All at the club wanted to be together and play in honour of Chayse, a 2 minute silence/applause was observed impeccably by everybody Thankyou 🙏🏼❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/s3v1DQ9j5b — Alresford Colne Rangers FC (@AlresfordCRFC) September 25, 2022

"He was a unique player to work with, oozing character and enthusiasm whilst being extremely tenacious and brave,” said Corin Haines, chief executive of Colchester United Football in the Community.

Following the incident, a 37-year-old man from St Osyth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He has since been released under investigation as Essex Police continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information which can help the police, you should call 101 and cite incident 226 of September 18.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report via independent charity Crimestoppers.