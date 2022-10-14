SCHOOLGIRLS will no longer be able to go on an educational trip due to “unforeseen circumstances” – but the excursion will still go ahead for their male counterparts.

Concerns have been raised among parents of pupils at Tendring Technology College over a forthcoming Erasmus+ excursion to Italy, which is taking place in November.

All female pupils who are part of the school’s educational European programme and were due to embark on the trip have now been told they are not permitted to attend.

The reason behind the decision to only allow boys on the journey is due to issues over safeguarding after the trip’s female chaperone can no longer go.

Some parents, however, have accused the school of discrimination and gender-bias for not doing more to source an adequate replacement in time.

Bosses at Tendring Technology College, however, have stressed this is not the case.

A spokeswoman said: “We pride ourselves on offering a wide and varied programme of visits for our students, including trips to Poland, Sweden and Portugal this year.

“These trips have been attended by boys and girls equally, as will be the case for forthcoming trips to London and Dedham Vale.

“As you would expect, we have male and female members of staff leading these trips,

“But in this particular instance, due to unforeseen circumstances the female member of staff due to go on the trip to Italy is now not able to attend.”