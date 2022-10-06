A vet revealed the dog breeds he wouldn't have as a pet - because they have a history of health problems and land owners with massive bills.

Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, from Essex, said he would never own a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

He said heart problems are common, with over 50% developing mitral valve disease by the age of five and almost all by the age of 10.

The Chigwell vet would never own a dachshund, due to their history of back problems, or a chow chow because temperament problems are common, he said.

Shar peis are off his list because of their problems with excessive wrinkly skin and any flat face dogs like pugs and bulldogs would not be his choice of pet due to breathing problems.

Ben says ultimately all dogs have some health problems, however steps can be taken to make sure owners are buying from the right place.

He said: "To some extent every dog breed is slightly more or less prone to health issues.

"If you have got your heart set on a dog that might potentially come with more health problems, make sure to use The Kennel Club assured breeder scheme.

"It's also worth having genetic tests done of the parents to see if they’re more or less likely to develop any problems.

"You can also look for alternatives of the same family."

Ben also made a video talking about the five dog breeds he WOULD get.

His list included the greyhound, the Border Terrier, the vizsla, the Labrador and a mongrel.

Ben said: "I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get.

"A Labrador and Border Terrier are not bad choices for first time owners - greyhounds as well.

"There's something for everyone."

Ben says these are some of the best dogs, in his opinion.

"People often pick dog breeds based on how they think the experience will be within their family.

"So, if anyone is thinking of getting a dog, speak to as many people as possible, vets, family, breeders."

"They've all got different qualities.

"Border Terriers are quite cuddly, whilst the vizsla's are very high energy breeds and mongrels have diverse genetics and are less prone to health problems because they're less inbred."

When he shared his view on social media, many agreed.

One said: "I had a dachshund, and we called her our million-dollar dog because of what we spent on back surgery and recovery."

Another added: "I have always wanted a sausage dog but I just know it wouldn’t be fair."