Three people have been stabbed in an incident near a main train station for Essex commuters, police said.
City of London Police officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics attended the scene in Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning.
A spokeswoman for the force said the attack was not being treated as terror-related.
A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.
“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.
“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”
Footage on social media showed several emergency service vehicles on the road by the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper.
Officers have set up a cordon in the area.
Police say the incident is being treated as a suspected robbery.
