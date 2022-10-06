A POLICE sergeant has celebrated officers seizing and recovering more than 100 vehicles across the county this year.

Essex Police’s Rural Engagement Team has been busy keeping country roads safe by seizing uninsured vehicles and recovering stolen ones.

Between January and September this year, the force has taken 107 vehicles off the road.

The majority of the 77 vehicles seized in the past months have been cars and vans found to be uninsured.

Taken - a car recovered by the police - Picture: Essex Police

Of the total, 30 were stolen vehicles and last month alone the team recovered seven caravans, two vans and a dumper truck.

Sergeant Ben Felton said he is pleased rural crooks are being brought to justice.

“The Rural Engagement Team is responsible for maintaining rural road safety across the force and for investigating the theft of machinery and vehicles from rural businesses and residents,” he added.

Found - a dumper truck Picture: Essex Police

“These latest figures show how our officers are out every day helping to improve road safety in Essex, by keeping speeds down and taking uninsured vehicles off our roads, and seeking to recover stolen property.

“Caravans, agricultural vehicles and plant are extremely costly to replace at the best of times.

“It’s always nice to be able to return things to their rightful owners and bring those responsible for stealing them to justice.”