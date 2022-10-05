ARSONISTS carelessly torched a wheelie bin in a residential street prompting the launch of a police investigation.
Essex Police were called to Stanley Road, in Clacton, on September 29 after receiving reports of an inferno near a home.
Officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are now urging anyone with information to contact them.
A spokesman for the force said: “No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.”
To submit information call 101 and quote 42/244828/22.
