ARSONISTS carelessly torched a wheelie bin in a residential street prompting the launch of a police investigation.

Essex Police were called to Stanley Road, in Clacton, on September 29 after receiving reports of an inferno near a home.

Officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are now urging anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: “No arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.”

To submit information call 101 and quote 42/244828/22.