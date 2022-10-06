Warning: Graphic Image Below

AN overgrown plot of land has become infested with rats “roaming like there is no tomorrow”, according to an angry resident who is living his “worst nightmare.”

Simon Papendick, 61, has lived in Ramplings Avenue, Clacton, for 25 years, but has grown infuriated with the state of a neglected site behind his home.

Mr Papendick claims a section of the land owned by Essex County Council has not been cut for ten years.

He believes tghe land, which backs on to his property, has caused costly damage to his garden fences and brambles are now taking over the inside of his garage.

Mr Papendick also says the problematic site is overrun with rats which often end up inside his kitchen after they are caught and killed by his three cats.

“For years this land was regularly cut down and perfectly maintained but it has now got completely out of control,” he said.

“The council has not done its job for the last decade and it has now become a public health hazard because it is so bad – they do not give a monkeys.

“Homeowners whose fences have been broken now just throw them into the weeds and rats are roaming like there is no tomorrow.

“I have health problems and I once got rat poisoning and almost died, so this is literally my worst nightmare.”

Mr Papendick, who paid contractors £1,200 to clear his garden of the overgrown ivory and brambles, says the site was previously earmarked to be used for a new road.

When the project failed to materialise he claims part of the plot was abandoned.

The resident said: “Something really needs doing about this because we could all live a lot happier if it was just sorted out.”

Essex County Council bosses have now said they are looking into how they can clean-up the troubled plot of land.

A spokesman for the authority said: “This is land is owned by Essex County Council and a work process to remedy the site has been instigated.”