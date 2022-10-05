A FAST-FOOD restaurant which recently set-up shop in a seaside town is offering peckish customers a free sandwich in celebration of its grand opening.

Subway Drive-Thru, at the Brook Retail Park, in London Road, Clacton, will commemorate its official launch on October 21 between 10am and 8pm.

Throughout the day, whose who purchase a drink will be given a free six-inch American-style submarine sandwich packed with fillings of their choice.

A spokesman for Subway said: “Come in a grab a tasty offer.”