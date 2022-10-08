A TEENAGER has denied possessing 42 wraps of cocaine with intent to supply it in Clacton.

Johnny Thompson will face a trial after denying four offences at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 18-year-old is accused of possessing 42 wraps containing 5.68g of cocaine with intent to supply it in Clacton on March 1 last year.

Furthermore he is alleged to have been in possession of 11.93g of diamorphine with intent to supply it and possession of cannabis with intent to supply it on the same date in Clacton.

Thompson is also accused of possessing criminal property, namely £220 in cash.

Thompson, of Victory Road, Clacton, denies all four offences.

Judge Timothy Walker added the trial, which is expected to last up to three days, to a warned list of August 14 next year.

“The onus is on you to be here for your trial,” said the judge.

“Failure to attend court when required may be a separate offence for where you could receive a separate punishment.

“If you fail to attend the trial in all likelihood it will proceed in your absence.”

Thompson was released on unconditional bail until his trial.