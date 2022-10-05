A SPECIALIST bistro has opened in the heart of a seaside town, much to the delight of customers with unique dietary requirements.

Keto Bite UK has officially launched in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, offering everything from low carb drinks to gluten and sugar free food.

The quaint eatery, which serves coffees and alcoholic beverages such as wines and beers, is described as being diabetic-friendly.

The menu consists of an array of dishes, including the Silesian Sausage Pizza, Halloumi Salad Bowl, and the shop’s signature creation, the Keto Forest Moss Cake.

Peckish dog owners are also encouraged to attend the sleek new bistro alongside their four-legged companions.

A spokesman for Keto Bite UK said: “We are ready to serve sweet but sugar free also gluten free cakes and donuts. Hot food also available.

“Please come and say hello. Everyone is welcome, even your furry friends.”

Dorota Staniewicz believes the unique coffee shop could prove a lifeline for seasiders and tourists in need of somewhere to eat which caters for their dietary needs.

She said: “There are still so many people out who are looking for places like this but don't know this [bistro has opened].”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/ketobiteuk.