CONCERN is growing for the welfare of an Essex man who has gone missing without his medication.

Essex Police officers are currently looking for Christopher Jones, 65, who has disappeared from Chelmsford.

He was reported missing shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday and was last seen at about 4.30pm in the city centre area.

Christopher, who also has connections with Braintree, is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and having a slim build.

He has short brown and grey hair and was wearing jeans, a stripy top, and a black jacket when he was last seen.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’re worried about him so need to find him to make sure he is ok.

"He takes medication which he does not have with him.

"If you’ve seen him, are with him, or have any information about where he is please call us on 999 quoting incident 1047 of 4 October."