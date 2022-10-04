Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are to explore their home countries in a new travel spin-off series for ITV2.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 28, and Italian business owner, 27, won over viewers of the hit dating show in the summer with their fiery relationship.

Fans will now see the couple embark on life and new adventures outside the villa in the upcoming two-part series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

It will follow Sanclimenti returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Culculoglu by his side.

Before they meet the family, the business owner will give the actress a taste of Italy as they embark on a whistle-stop tour of the city of Verona, made famous by Romeo and Juliet.

Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey to visit Istanbul.

Culculoglu will introduce Sanclimenti to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey, and they will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a campervan to her family’s village of Odemis.

Along the way they will be introduced to the each other’s family and friends and Culculoglu will even prepare homemade gnocchi with Sanclimenti’s mother.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and controller of ITV2, said: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

The series has been devised and produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Following the finale of Love Island, ITV revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took third place with 11.8%, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, scoring 10.1%.

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is coming soon to ITV2.