A SCHEME to create 67 homes at the site of a derelict former care home in Great Bromley will get underway thanks to a £7.6million loan.

Earlier this year Tendring Council approved outline plans for 67 properties at the former Hamilton Lodge, in Parsons Hill.

Hamilton Lodge operated as a care home for 70 years from 1948, caring for people with learning and physical disabilities as well as elderly people.

It closed in 2017 due to extensive repair bills for the buildings, which were declared unfit for purpose.

Blackfinch Property has now provided a loan to the Elemento Group to fund the development.

The 20-month loan will be used to complete the purchase of the land, which currently houses a number of derelict buildings, as well as fund the construction of the first 12 homes.

Now the funds are in place, developer Elemento can also progress with submitting plans for the remainder of the site, which is set to include 23 affordable housing units.

John Hartigan, senior investment manager, said: “This is an exciting residential development that will bring back into use derelict buildings and land that will serve to benefit the local community of Great Bromley – providing much-needed affordable housing and communal gardens."