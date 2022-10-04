FEW people know more about East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ retail operation than Brigitte Youngs.

The 55-year-old has spent time in many of the organisation’s 44 shops, as well as managing stores like those in Colchester, Ipswich and Lime Kiln Lane, Thetford.

She also spent six months as relief area support manager for the north-west area of East Anglia.

Now, having returned to her roots by moving back to north Essex, Brigitte is sinking her teeth into another role, having recently taken over as Clacton manager.

It is the latest chapter in a career spanning more than 15 years – and she is already setting her sights on becoming EACH’s best-performing store in Essex.

“I’m so happy to be back, excited to get underway and can’t wait to get stuck into the role,” said the mum of two.

“There are so many positive things to build on here and I want the shop to go from strength to strength.”

EACH, which supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income.

This year alone it needs to raise £6.5 million from its retail operation, which includes stores across four counties and a busy Retail Distribution Centre, in Norfolk.

Charity - the EACH shop in Clacton. Picture: EACH

“I feel I know the retail side of our organisation inside out, having been to most of the shops in some capacity,” said Brigitte, who grew up in Colchester.

“I’ve worked in several but visited the vast majority.

“I love my work and am passionate about EACH.

“It’s such an incredibly good cause and the retail operation is such an important part of things.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the team and it’s an incredibly rewarding feeling.

“Sometimes people can be a little snobby and turn their nose up when I tell them I work in a charity shop.

“However, it’s so much more than that. It’s a wonderful, inspiring place and I absolutely love my job.

“I feel a sense of purpose every time I step through the door and, in my own way, I’m helping making a difference. That’s a very powerful feeling.

“Charity shops are a different proposition to what they were years ago.

“I also feel that they’re going to grow and become even more important in the months and years to come.

“People are more environmentally-minded now and donating and buying from us is a perfect way to recycle, without supporting fast fashion or sending things to landfill.

“Secondly, given the economy and mounting cost of living, more and more people will turn to charity shops as a way of saving money.”

Brigitte has seen plenty of change in her time with EACH and not least in terms of the number of shops scattered across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

She said: “I remember one of my first meetings and being one of only seven shop managers. Now there are 44 EACH shops.

“In various capacities, I’ve spent time in most of them and they’re all unique. They have their own personalities, depending on individual locations.

“However, the general concept and aim is the same in every one of them – to maximise funds and make as much money as possible for our charity.”

Volunteer - Andrea Callander. Picture: EACH

One thing all the shops have in common is a deep sense of gratitude towards their volunteers, like Andrea Callander, who works behind the till in the shop in North Road, Great Clacton.

“I’m blessed to have inherited some wonderful volunteers who motivate and inspire me every day,” said Brigitte.

“It’s a happy environment and one I love being part of, but, of course, we can always do with extra help.

“Volunteering is great for people of all ages, especially if they want to gain experience and knowledge of charity retail. It looks good on any CV.

“It’s an opportunity to meet new people in a friendly environment, with the satisfaction of knowing your hard work is for such a worthy cause.”

To find out more about volunteering in Clacton, pop into the shop or call 01255 446999.

Donations of any solid wood furniture, wardrobes, tables and chairs, coffee tables and clean sofas are particularly welcome.

To book a free furniture collection, call 01255 446999 or visit each.org.uk/free